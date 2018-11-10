Acting minister Suren Papikyan addresses message on 22nd anniversary of local self- government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 22nd anniversary of local self-government, the ministry told Armenpress.

The message says: “Dear representatives of local self-government bodies,

I warmly congratulate you on the 22nd anniversary of your professional day.

The complete formation and establishment of local self-government system is one of the most important priorities of new Armenia as the communities are the main pillars of democracy of each state and the primary channel of implementation of political and civil rights.

The local self-government – the institute closest to the people and their needs, creates a real opportunity for a feedback between the leadership and the citizens, as well as for the effective participation of the citizens and civil society to the decision-making process by the public authorities, by ensuring the country’s sustainable, progressive and evolutionary development.

On this day I want to express my gratitude to all community leaders, city council members, community servants, as well as representatives of civil and public unions dealing with the field for their responsible, dedicated work, wishing success and productive work for the development and prosperity of our communities”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan