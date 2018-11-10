Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

No injuries reported in St. Petersburg hypermarket fire


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 800 people have been evacuated after a fire broke out in Lenta hypermarket in St. Petersburg at 9:30 Yerevan time, RIA Novosti reported.

There are no reports on injured.

Nearly 200 fire-fighters are working on the scene.

The fire covers an area of nearly 4800 square meters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




