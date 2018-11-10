President of Artsakh appoints Colonel Ashot Hakobjanyan as deputy chief of Police
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 10 signed a decree according to which Colonel Ashot Hakobjanyan has been appointed deputy chief of the Police of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
