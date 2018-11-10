California fires: Death toll rises to 9

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. At least 9 people have been killed in major wildfires in California’s north, RIA Novosti reported.

The fire, which broke out on November 8, covers an area of 36.000 hectares: it destroyed almost 7000 buildings, mostly homes.

Nearly 250.000 people were forced to leave their homes due to wildfires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan