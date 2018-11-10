LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.97% to $1982.00, copper price down by 1.26% to $6116.00, lead price up by 2.50% to $1970.00, nickel price down by 0.38% to $11695.00, tin price up by 0.74% to $19160.00, zinc price down by 0.36% to $2470.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 6.42% to $51000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
