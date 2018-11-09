65 prominent figures sign petition against Erdoğan’s visit to France – Le Monde

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. French Le Monde newspaper has published the announcement of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France which has been signed by both Armenian and French prominent public and political figures. ARMENPRESS reports the people who have joint the petition express their concern over Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to France on November 11, during which he will participate in the festive events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of WWI armistice. The people who have signed under the statement condemn the possible presence of the Turkish president, claiming that the meaning of the ceremony can be distorted.

The statement particularly runs as follows, “Denialist state of Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide. It seems that the head of that country has made only one conclusion from the Armenian Genocide, which is that a crime can be bribed”. The figures that have joint the petition demand French President Emmanuel Macron to explain his guest that his presence cannot be grounded, given also the peculiarities of his regime, oppressions that are contrary to the values of the 100 years of the armistice.

The statement has been signed by President of the European Grassroots Antiracist Movement Benjamin Abtan, Nicolas Aznavour, the son of world famous late chansonnier Charles Aznavour, former football player Youri Djorkaeff, Former Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian and others.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan