Nikol Pashinyan discusses measures for improving business environment with major entrepreneurs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working luncheon with major entrepreneurs and tax payers of Armenia.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, various issues related to the improvement of the investment environment in the country, legislative regulations, reforms in the tax sphere, fight against corruption, increase of export volumes of Armenian products, protection of interests of local producers were discussed.

The entrepreneurs welcomed the economic policy of the Government, particularly the amendments to take place in the Tax Code. They emphasized that by simplifying the taxation process a number of important problems are solved.

The acting PM noted that the Government is interested in the success of the entrepreneurs and highlighted active dialogue and partnership with the business community. Pashinyan added that the steps of the Government are aimed at encouraging labor. Nikol Pashinyan hoped that as a result of the Government’s measures the revenues of the tax payers will add, they will record new achievements and will pay more taxes to the state.

The sides highlighted the measures taken in the direction of fight against corruption for improving business environment and expressed confidence that it will foster economic activities in the country.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan