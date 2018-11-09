Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian weightlifting team, silver medalist of Olympic Games Simon Martirosyan becomes world champion.

ARMENPRESS reports during the championship in Turkmenistan in the snatch exercise Martirosyan raised 190 kg at the first approach, 195 kg at the second approach and 197 kg at the third approach which could become a world record but the referees did not count the approach.

Martirosyan raised 230 kg in the pull exercise, which is a world record. In the second approach he raised 240 kg and set the second record. The Armenian weightlifter did not approach the 3rd time.

Simon Martirosyan became world champion at the age of 21 raising 435 kg in total.

