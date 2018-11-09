Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Nikol Pashinyan to pay a working visit to France


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be in France on a working visit on November 10-11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 100th anniversary of the armistice day of World War I and the works of Paris Peace Forum.

