Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-18
YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 487.95 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.66 drams to 553.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.25 drams to 634.43 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 85.85 drams to 19204.41 drams. Silver price down by 2.76 drams to 227.32 drams. Platinum price down by 106.17 drams to 13585.77 drams.
