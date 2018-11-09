Acting deputy PM receives World Bank delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the World Bank mission. The meeting was also attended by World Bank Country Manager for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot, the government of Armenia told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the process of development of the World Bank’s Development Policy Financing project. The project goals are based on the Armenian government’s priorities to improve government, boost economic competition, strengthen inclusion and reduce the environmental risks.

The WB delegation members expressed readiness to assist fiscal stabilization, strengthening of the financial sectors and household resistance in Armenia within the framework of the program. It was also reported that the French Development Agency also expressed readiness to assist and support the program implementation.

In his turn the acting deputy PM introduced the guests on the main principles of tax reforms developed by the government. In addition to other reforms, he attached importance to the development of human capital and raising the efficiency of the public administration sector. Mher Grigoryan said the government will be consistent in the process of improving the state functions and conducting modernization.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on the mechanisms for effective implementation of digitization.

