Artsakh’s state minister holds meeting with head of State Oversight Service of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. State minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan on November 9 received Head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan, the state minister’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the use of effective control mechanisms for the financial flows from the state budget were discussed. In particular, the officials attached importance to the use of new set of tools in all spheres of the public administration system which will allow to raise the transparency of expenditures and make them controllable.

In his remarks, the state minister attached importance to the professional preparedness level of the specialists and proposed to carry out regular exchange of experience within the frames of the cooperation.

Davit Sanasaryan informed that a joint working consultation is scheduled with his Artsakh partners during the visit where they will discuss issues on expanding the mutual cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by head of the Oversight Service of the Artsakh President Narek Harutyunyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan