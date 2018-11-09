President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today received Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan and his deputy, Military Prosecutor Vahe Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan’s Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the mutual cooperation between the respective structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s Prosecutor General Artur Mosiyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan