Pope Francis holds farewell meeting with recalled Armenian Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Mikayel Minasyan, the outgoing Armenian Ambassador to Vatican who was recalled on November 2, held a farewell meeting with Pope Francis on November 8.

“Yesterday, as [former] ambassador, I bid farewell to [Pope Francis]. Looking into the eyes of Pope Francis, it was difficult to articulate what I am feeling under the justice, memory and power emitting from him. I conveyed the love and gratitude of us all to the Pope. I am grateful to you, [Your Holiness], as an Armenian, as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, and simply as a man whom you accepted and loved. You will always be in our prayers,” Minasyan said on Facebook.

