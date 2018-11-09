No signs of trauma on 12-year-old’s body, authorities say
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee hasn’t yet launched a criminal investigation into the death of the 12-year-old boy who was missing since November 6 in Vanadzor, head of the PR and information department of the Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.
She said that no signs of trauma were discovered on the body upon initial examination.
12-year-old Arthur Martirosyan was found dead in a lake three days after being declared missing.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
