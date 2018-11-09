Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

15-year-old stabs classmate in Armenian village school


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A 15 year old has stabbed his classmate in a village school in Armenia’s Tavush province, police said.

The victim, 14, was hospitalized in Noyemberyan with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing occurred in the classroom during an altercation, police said.

Authorities did not specify the genders of the students involved.

An investigation is underway.

