15-year-old stabs classmate in Armenian village school

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A 15 year old has stabbed his classmate in a village school in Armenia’s Tavush province, police said.

The victim, 14, was hospitalized in Noyemberyan with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing occurred in the classroom during an altercation, police said.

Authorities did not specify the genders of the students involved.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan