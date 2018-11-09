Acting healthcare minister visits soldiers wounded in military truck crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan visited the four servicemen in the Central military hospital who were injured as a result of the military truck crash in Goris-Kubatli highway on November 7, reports Armenpress.

The acting minister said on Facebook that one of them has already undergone a leg surgery, and the remaining three didn’t need a surgery, but a conservative treatment.

“No one’s life is in danger. I wish speedy recovery to all and offer my condolences to the relatives of the soldiers killed in this tragic accident, sharing their grief”, the acting minister said.

The Investigative Committee is carrying out necessary operations to reveal the causes, all circumstances of the deadly crash. 4 servicemen have been killed in the crash, 22 others were hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan