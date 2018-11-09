Deputy justice minister introduces Armenia’s ongoing judicial reforms at Washington forum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy justice minister of Armenia Vigen Kocharyan participated in the Law, Justice and Development Week 2018 international forum in Washington D.C. from November 5 to 8, the ministry told Armenpress.

The forum has been organized by the World Bank.

During the forum the Armenian deputy justice minister delivered remarks touching upon the recent and expected reforms in the fields of human rights and judiciary, as well as introduced the developments over the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Armenia, including Armenia’s progress in the nationalization and implementation processes of the 17 goals included in the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

On the sidelines of the event Vigen Kocharyan met with the top officials of the World Bank and other international structures, discussed future possible formats of support to the judicial reforms by them. In particular, an agreement was reached to implement Armenia’s judiciary monitoring and assessment program by the World Bank which will launch in the first half of 2019.

