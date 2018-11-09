Armenia inspectors rescue abandoned vixen locked in cage

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A captive abandoned fox has been rescued by Armenian authorities in Yerevan after an unidentified foreigner has allegedly left the helpless animal behind locked in a cage.

Agents of a nature protection inspectorate responded to a call on a captive wild animal in Yerevan.

The inspectorate said officers discovered a female fox, estimated to be around 8-months old, locked in a cage and left outside in a neighborhood yard in Tigran Mets Avenue, Yerevan.

According to residents of the area, the vixen was owned by a foreigner who left it behind and departed the country.

The fox was rescued and taken to the countryside where it was released into the wild, where it belongs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan