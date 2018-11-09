Party lists have been particularized, caretaker ministers Makunts and Tandilyan on running for parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Party lists regarding the upcoming early election of parliament have been particularized, caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan (Lusavor Hayastan Party) told a news conference today.

“The party will make a political statement and you will know,” she told reporters.

Caretaker minister of culture Lilit Makunts (Civil Contract Party) in turn said she doesn’t have a decision at this moment regarding her post-election activities. “After the election the team will make a decision and it will be clear. There is no decision at this moment,” she said.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan