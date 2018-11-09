Time needed to understand U.S.A’s real policy in the region, argues Sarkissian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian argues that processes are taking place rapidly, and one must wait in order to understand what the real US policy in the region will be in the nearest times.

The president was speaking to reporters today in response to questions about his conclusions over US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s statements made in Armenia and what kind of a situation the US sanctions on Iran will create in the region and how they will affect the Armenian-Iranian relations.

“I don’t believe that conclusions must be drawn proceeding from any given statement,” the president said. “Domestic, foreign and regional policy is a dynamic process. And, certainly, it’s not only about the Armenia-USA relations, but rather about the USA-region relations. And the regional is very large – it’s not just our neighboring states and Iran, but also USA-Europe, USA-Russia etc. I didn’t personally meet Bolton. I believe and I advise not to draw conclusions too quickly, because processes are rapid, variable, and we ought to wait, see, what the real policy of the US will be in the region in the nearest time,” Sarkissian said.

The US unleashed its "toughest ever" sanctions against Iran on November 5, as the Trump administration reinstated all sanctions removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, targeting both Iran and states that trade with it.

They will hit oil exports, shipping and banks - all core parts of the economy.

Thousands of Iranians chanting "Death to America" rallied on Sunday, rejecting calls for talks.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to sell his country's oil and break the sanctions.

The military was also quoted as saying it would hold air defence drills on Monday and Tuesday to prove the country's capabilities.

The demonstrations took place on the 39th anniversary of the occupation of the US embassy in Tehran, which led to four decades of mutual hostility.

Before travelling to a campaign rally for the US mid-term elections, President Donald Trump said Iran was already struggling under his administration's policies.

"The Iran sanctions are very strong. They are the strongest sanctions we've ever imposed. And we'll see what happens with Iran, but they're not doing very well, I can tell you."

Washington re-imposed the sanctions after Trump in May pulled out of a 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The US has been gradually re-imposing sanctions, but analysts say this latest round is by far the most significant.

More than 700 individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft are now on the sanctions list, including major banks, oil exporters and shipping companies.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that more than 100 big international companies had withdrawn from Iran because of the looming sanctions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan