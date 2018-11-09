Iran sends protest letter to International Maritime Organization over US sanctions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Iran has sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), calling on to assess the legality of the US sanctions on the Iranian merchant vessels, IRNA reports.

The letter was sent by the Iranian Embassy in the UK.

In a message on his Twitter account, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said the Embassy has sent a letter to IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim to condemn the US unilateral sanctions against Iranian trade vessels.

The Ambassador said the letter has denounced the US sanctions as a violation of international shipping treaties that endangers maritime security.

The protest letter has also called on the IMO to hold a council meeting to discuss these issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan