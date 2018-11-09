President Sarkissian says recent dramatic changes in Armenia are appreciated in the world

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s image is high in the world as dramatic changes took place in the country in a civilized way, President Armen Sarkissian told reporters on November 9, asked whether Armenia moves on the right direction, Armenpress reports.

“Armenia’s image is very high. We are a unique country in the world because we have made dramatic changes in a civilized way. You can call it differently – a velvet revolution, a revolution of love, New Armenia, in fact the outcome is the following: we have made dramatic changes in Armenia without blood, conflict and great tragedy. And this is appreciated in the world, as well as by our compatriots of the Diaspora”, the President noted.

He said there is a task for all of us to make these positive expectations a reality. And here the President highlights the need for cooperation of every Armenian for making these expectations a reality.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan