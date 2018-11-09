President Sarkissian says Baghramyan 26 building is more convenient for his staff

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says moving the President’s Office to Baghramyan 26 is important not for him, but for the staff, reports Armenpress.

“For me personally it’s not important in which building I will work. It’s important for the staff in terms of which building is more appropriate for the work. Unfortunately, the wonderful building located in Mashtots 47 is not convenient for the staff in terms of heating, cooling and other conditions. The Baghramyan 26 building is more comfortable for the staff”, the President told reporters, adding that he is very happy for the decision.

President Sarkissian said he is ready for serious cooperation with the Parliament, the government and the PM for the benefit of Armenia.

However, the President noted that still some process is needed for the change of the residence, the Parliament needs to adopt the respective law. “I think these are the new steps of New Armenia. The assessment that country must move forward is right. We all, the PM, the President and the Parliament, must cooperate and work for one goal”, he said.

During the November 8 session the government proposed shifting the Office of the President from Mashtots 47 to Baghramyan 26. The decision was adopted, and the proposal will be submitted to the Parliament.

