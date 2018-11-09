Seniors to visit state cultural venues free of charge

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Pensioners in Armenia will be enabled to visit state cultural institutions, (museums, etc) free of charge.

Caretaker minister of culture Lilit Makunts and caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan signed a memorandum today signaling the launch of the joint program.

According to Makunts, 2000 seniors a year will be able to benefit from the program. She said that no additional spending is needed from the budget.

Makunts said they will gladly cooperate with private institutions also, if the latter express willingness.

Special not-for-sale tickets will be given to the pensioners.

Caretaker minister Tandilyan said seniors will be notified on an upcoming cultural event 3 days in advance and the tickets will be distributed equally.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan