Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match in Arsenal-Sporting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, has been named Man of the Match of the Arsenal – Sporting Europa League match that ended 0:0.

Gunners forward Danny Welbeck has suffered a "very big injury" after he was carried off on a stretcher during his side's Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, BBC reported.

Arsenal secured a place in the last 32.

"He is at the hospital. The news is that we are going to wait, but we think it's a serious injury," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Welbeck was hurt in the 25th minute when he jumped for a header and landed badly on his right ankle.

Some of Welbeck's team-mates were also visibly affected by the incident.

"They saw it was a big injury," added Emery.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan