Retired Austrian army colonel arrested in suspicion of espionage for Russia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Austrian intelligence services have arrested a retired army colonel in suspicion of espionage, Kronen Zeitung reported citing the defense ministry of Austria.

The retired colonel, 70, is suspected in spying for Russia since late 1990s.

He is believed to have transferred information about the migration crisis, Austrian military aviation and artillery systems to Russian intelligence.

According to the newspaper, the colonel from Salzburg has been paid around 300,000 Euros for his services.

The Russian embassy in Austria refused to give comments on the matter. “No comment,” embassy spokesperson Bulat Khaydarov told TASS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




