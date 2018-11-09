Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Missing child found dead in Vanadzor lake


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 12-year-old Arthur Martirosyan, the child who was missing since November 6, has been found dead in a lake in Vanadzor, Armenia, police said.

Earlier today search and rescue operations had resumed.

Police did not specify other details yet.

