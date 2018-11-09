Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenia’s State Oversight Service director

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in Stepanakert on November 9 with Armenia’s State Oversight Service director Davit Sanasaryan and his deputy Albert Abgaryan, Sahakyan’s office said

Issues concerning Artsakh-Armenia cooperation in the state control sector were discussed at the meeting.

Artsakh’s State Oversight Service director Narek Harutyunyan was also in attendance.

