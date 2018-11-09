Trump says law enforcement is examining possible 'election fraud' in Florida

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that law enforcement was examining a "big corruption scandal" regarding "Election Fraud" in two Florida counties that have found themselves at the center of a bitter fight over vote counts in the state's hotly contested Senate race.

“Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott!” Trump tweeted.

The president's tweet came less than two hours after Rick Scott, the Republican governor of Florida who's seeking to oust Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), sued Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, The Hill reported.

The lawsuit, alleges that Snipes's office withheld critical information about vote counts, including how many people voted and how many ballots have yet to be counted.

In his news conference, Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to launch an investigation into the matter. He was speaking in his capacity as a candidate rather than in his official capacity as governor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan