UPDATED: MISSING CHILD ALERT: Search and rescue ops for 12-year-old boy enter third day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Search and rescue operations have resumed Friday morning as the search for a 12-year-old missing boy entered the third day.

“Search and rescue operations resumed early morning. As reported earlier, tactical emergency personnel, police officers and volunteers are jointly working. We don’t have any news at this moment,” ministry of emergency situations spokesperson Satenik Asilyan told ARMENPRESS.

12-year-old Arthur Martirosyan (pictured above) from Vanadzor is missing since November 6.

He was last seen at 19:00, November 6. The child has autism.

According to a description provided by the family, he was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing child is urged to dial 911 immediately.

UPDATES:

11:33 - the boy has been found dead in a lake, police said.

