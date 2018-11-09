Armenia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation prospects discussed in Astana

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a luncheon in Astana with Daniyar Rustemovich, member of the presidency of the Atameken national chamber of businessmen and chairman of the oil and gas industry committee, and Davit Galstyan, director of Mosston Engineering.

According to Pashinyan’s office, the sides discussed various issues concerning prospects of cooperation of energy producers, addressed the existing conditions and opportunities of the Armenian market and the government’s steps for improving the business environment.

The Kazakh side expressed interest in carrying out activities in Armenia.

Pashinyan welcomed the initiative and proposed to continue discussions with Armenian governmental bodies to outline further steps and initiate the projects.

Issues concerning exporting Armenian products to Kazakhstan were also discussed.

