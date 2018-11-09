State of emergency declared in 11 regions of Italy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Italian government has declared a state of emergency in 11 regions across the country to tackle the consequences of the floods.

The state of emergency covers the entire northern part of the country, Sardinia and Sicily, as well as the central regions.

The government issued the state of emergency to provide additional resources from the state budget.

After a Cabinet meeting, Italian PM Giuseppe Conte said that the government has allocated more than 53 million Euros for preliminary restoration works. He said that an additional 200 million Euros will be provided in the coming days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan