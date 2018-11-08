Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian and her hip hop star husband Kanye West are planning to adopt a baby boy from Armenia, a source told Heat magazine as reported by Mirror. "They've been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks," a source told Heat magazine.

 "[Her late father] Robert's family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him." Kim is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, the late Armenian-American attorney and businessman. And, according to the source, Kim and Kanye have already picked out a name. "They have already decided to give the name Sam, after Kim's great-great grandfather Saghatel Kardaschoff, who changed his name to Sam Kardashian when he arrived in the US," the source added, according to Mirror.

 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




