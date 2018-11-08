Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana, attended also by the heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. A narrow format session with the participation of Heads of State took place first, followed by an expanded format session, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The members of the Collective Security Council discussed issues referring to international and regional security, as well as partnership between the CSTO member states in the sidelines of the organization and the international arena.

Given that the Republic of Kirgizstan has assumed the presidency over the CSTO for the period of 2018-2019, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov presented the priorities of his country during the presidency over the CSTO.

A number of documents were signed during the summit.

The issue of the appointment of a new Secretary-General of the CSTO was also touched upon at the meeting. The sides agreed to continue discussions on December 6 in St. Petersburg. At the same time, works will be done to elaborate relevant norms regulating the issues related to the early termination of the powers of the Secretary-General.



