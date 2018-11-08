Final decision over CSTO Gen.-Sec. to be made in December in St. Petersburg – Peskov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. No decision has been made over the new Secretary-General of the CSTO, Valery Semerikov will continue to remain the acting Secretary General of the organization, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told the reporters.

Spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov informed that the leaders of the CSTO member states will make a decision over the secretary general in St. Petersburg on December 6. “The issue of the CSTO Secretary-General was discussed for quite a lot of time. The sides agreed to make a final decision in St. Petersburg on December 6. The acting Secretary-General will remain in his place until December 6”, Peskov said.

Yuri Khachaturov was relived from the post of CSTO Secretary-General on November 2.

After charges were pressed against him over March 1 case, the Armenian side applied to the CSTO to start the process of replacing him. He is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia in 2008. Khachaturov does not pledge guilty.

Yuri Khachaturov had assumed the post of CSTO Secretary-General on May 2, 2017.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan