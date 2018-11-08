Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

20 foreigners released from jails under amnesty


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 421 convicts, including 20 foreigners, have been released from jails by 18:00, November 8 under the amnesty law that entered into force on November 6, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration