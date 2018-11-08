Gazprom Armenia’s CEO does not want gas price reduction at the expense of decaying infrastructures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia will finalize its position on reducing or raising gas price tariff after negotiations with the Russian side. The company does not want to reduce the price at the expense of decaying its infrastructures, ARMENPRESS reports CEO of Gazprom Armenia Hrant Tadevosyan told the reporters about this at the National Assembly.

“I cannot say if the tariff will be raised or reduced yet, since discussions are still underway. The tariff depends on the price of the import and the margin. Both of them are discussed”, Tadevosyan said.

The CEO of Gazprom Armenia Company ruled out the possibility of any misuse of sums for internal needs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan