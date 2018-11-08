Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Gazprom Armenia’s CEO does not want gas price reduction at the expense of decaying infrastructures


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia will finalize its position on reducing or raising gas price tariff after negotiations with the Russian side. The company does not want to reduce the price at the expense of decaying its infrastructures, ARMENPRESS reports CEO of Gazprom Armenia Hrant Tadevosyan told the reporters about this at the National Assembly.

“I cannot say if the tariff will be raised or reduced yet, since discussions are still underway. The tariff depends on the price of the import and the margin. Both of them are discussed”, Tadevosyan said.

The CEO of Gazprom Armenia Company ruled out the possibility of any misuse of sums for internal needs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration