Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary celebrated in Council of Europe

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan and President of the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Anders Knape on November 7 opened the exhibition dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary on the sidelines of the Congress session at the CoE headquarters, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the event Paruyr Hovhannisyan delivered remarks, stating: “It’s impossible not to love Yerevan, its unique atmosphere and the people who created it, its evenings of classical music and jazz, in the complete harmony with the contemporary buildings constructed with modern Armenian architecture heritage solutions. And our today’s exhibition is one of the manifestations of that love towards Yerevan”. Summing up his remarks, Hovhannisyan expressed support to the CoE Congress reforms and stated that it should serve an example for the CoE remaining bodies.

In his remarks Anders Knape said although Yerevan celebrates 2800th anniversary, it’s a young and vibrant city. He stated that they followed the recent velvet revolution in Armenia with a great interest and plan to develop the close cooperation with Armenia.

The opening of the exhibition was followed by an official reception.

The event has been organized by Armenia’s permanent representation to the CoE, the ministry of territorial administration and development and Armenia’s delegation to the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. It was attended by Ambassadors to the CoE, diplomats, CoE secretariat officials, as well as members of the Congress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan