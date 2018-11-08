Computer experts of Armenian military undergo training

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the 2018 training plan of the Armenian Armed Forces, military computer experts from all units of the armed forces, including from the communications detachment, educational facilities, commissariats etc, underwent a training course November 6-8.

The purpose of the training was to perfect the practical skills of computer experts in the military, the defense ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan