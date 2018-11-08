Armenian, South Korean healthcare ministries hold first ever official meeting in modern history

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Davtyan and acting director of the Office of Healthcare Programs Hayk Sayadyan under the ministry are on an official visit to South Korea.

On the sidelines of an Asian Development Bank seminar, an official meeting took place today with officials of the healthcare ministry led by Deputy minister Kang Dotae, the healthcare ministry said.

“This meeting can be considered as the historic launch of relations with Armenia’s healthcare ministry,” the South Korean official said.

Cooperation agreements in various sectors were reached at the meeting. Investment opportunities were also discussed.

This is the first official meeting of the healthcare ministries of the two countries in the history of modern Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan