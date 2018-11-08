Session of CSTO Collective Security Council begins in Astana, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council has kicked off in Astana on November 8, Kaztag news agency reported.

The session is also attended by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The session was opened by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. “During the session we will listen to the report of the CSTO Secretariat, the results of Kazakhstan’s 2018 chairmanship in the CSTO will be summed up, the contemporary issues on ensuring collective security in our countries will be discussed. The Kyrgyz side will present its chairmanship priorities in the CSTO”, the Kazakh President said.

The first part of the session will be held in a narrow format, then will continue in an extended format.

After the session the Kazakh President and acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov are expected to hold a press conference.

