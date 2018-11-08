Sharmazanov to go online with official Facebook account

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament, spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) Eduard Sharmazanov has decided to go online and create a Facebook account.

Sharmazanov turned 43 years old today and he made a video address to everyone who congratulated him on his birthday.

“Thanks for the birthday greetings. My friends are conveying congrats to me from Facebook. Unfortunately I don’t have a Facebook account yet. Your congratulations and good wishes made me seriously consider signing up in social networks. We’ll meet soon on Facebook. Thanks to each and every one of you, God bless your families, God bless the Armenian people. I wish you a thousand-fold of whatever you wish me and my family. Let Christian love, hope and faith be with each of you. Everything will be all-right,” Sharmazanov said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan