International Paralympic Committee’s President to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons will arrive in Yerevan on an official visit on November 11-12 at the invitation of the National Paralympic Committee of Armenia, the Committee told Armenpress.

Andrew Parsons will meet with top officials to discuss the opportunities to boost the paralympic movement in Armenia and ensure the maximum involvement of disabled persons in sport.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan