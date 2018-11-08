Public Services Regulatory Commission considers current gas tariff justified

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia considers the current gas tariff justified, PSRC chief of staff Mikayel Soghomonyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“I consider the tariff justified. The Commission considers all calculations and methods grounded. They have been made in accordance with the current methodology and inter-state agreement”, he said.

As for the reduction of the gas tariff, Mikayel Soghomonyan said he doesn’t see a reserve for it at this moment.

“As for the gas price increase, we need to look with a common approach, both in the context of the current agreement and the applied methodology. Now they are trying to observe this, if there is such an opportunity, there will be no problem at all, both to reduce and approve that the current tariff is calculated right on which I am confident at the moment. At the moment I cannot say anything about the reduction”, he said, adding that the Commission has never been and now as well is not a negotiating party.

Soghomonyan reminded that according to the inter-state agreement the current tariff operates for 2018, but as for 2019, Gazprom must submit an application by the end of the year in order to set a new tariff from January 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan