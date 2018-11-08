President tours Gyumri

GYUMRI, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, on November 8.

The main purpose of the visit was to view the conditions of the building that has been handed over to the Shirak Geology Museum. The building formerly housed a surgical hospital.

Speaking to reporters in Gyumri, Sarkissian announced that the Yerevan, My Love Foundation will deal with the development works of the building. “Not as president, but as chairman of the international board of the Yerevan My Love Foundation I inform that the board has approved to bear the spending required for the restoration work of the Shirak Geology Museum building,” ARMENPRESS’s Armenuhi Mkhoyan quoted Sarkissian as saying from Gyumri.

The museum was founded in 1930.

During the visit Sarkissian also visited the Gyumri Technological Center and the Gyumri Folk Architecture and Urban Life Museum.

“Today, I’m not visiting Gyumri as president, but as Armen Sarkissian, the man who had promised to watch over the future of the museum,” he said.

“Gyumri requires not only housing, it has many needs – jobs and restoration of the old city, in order for tourists to start visiting, which will give new opportunities. Gyumri is a special and unique city, which, among others, has preserved its heritage,” President Armen Sarkissian told reporters. He noted with sadness that 30 years after the devastating earthquakes the city still has a number of problems.

