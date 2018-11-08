Ten days after fatal crash, Lion Air involved in another accident

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. About ten days after the Lion Air JT610 crash in Indonesia that killed 189 passengers and crew, another aircraft of the same airline was involved in an accident as its wing rammed into a lamp post on the apron of Fatmawati Airport in Bengkulu on Wednesday evening, Jakarta Post reports.

Flight No. JT633 has been canceled and its pilots were suspended pending investigation, local authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that damaged the aircraft’s wing.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro attributed the accident to wrong directions given to the pilot by ground control staff.

“The pilot only followed the instruction and directions from the Aircraft Movement Control (AMC) officer,” Danang said in a statement, according to Jakarta Post.

As of Wednesday, a joint search team had identified 44 victims of the Lion Air JT610 crash.

Lion Air Flight 610 was a scheduled domestic flight operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta to Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang that crashed 13 minutes after takeoff on 29 October 2018. Wreckage from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was found in the Java Sea, off the coast of Java. All 189 passengers and crew were killed in the accident.

