Additional reduction of gas price is problematic, says Gazprom Armenia chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia’s spending are greater than its revenues and in such circumstances finding additional reserves for lowering the gas tariff is problematic, Gazprom Armenia Chairman of the Board, CEO Hrant Tadevosyan said today during the sitting of a parliamentary commission on gas and electricity prices.

Commission chair Michael Melkumyan said that the public is interested in the question as to why the gas is supplied to the final consumer at higher prices if gas is purchased at 150 dollars at the border.

Tadevosyan said that the sale price is 255 dollars, while the average entry price is 150 dollars and Gazprom Armenia’s margin is 62 dollars. “We have an article which states 13,37 billion drams in un-received revenues. Meaning our spending is greater than revenues,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan