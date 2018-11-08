Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Ousted Khachaturov returns to Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov has returned to Armenia after being removed from office as Secretary General of the CSTO, the general’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan said.

He said Khachaturov has returned to Yerevan and that “no investigative action with his participation has taken place yet”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




