Government to provide funds to families of fallen and disabled soldiers for purchase of apartment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide 249 million 624 thousand AMD to the families of fallen and 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree disabled soldiers to buy an apartment, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet session.

“It is expected to provide uncompensated financial assistance for the purchase of apartments aimed at improving the social conditions of the families of fallen and disabled soldiers”, deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan said.

